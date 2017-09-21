£31m Man Utd signing rejected by Birmingham City

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof had previously been rejected by Birmingham City.

Former Blues boss Gary Rowett, who is now in charge of Derby County, revealed he and his staff turned down the chance to sign the Sweden international two years ago over fears he wasn’t tough enough for them.

Portuguese giants Benfica seemingly had doubts of their own over Lindelof at that time and were looking to send him out of loan or possibly offload him permanently.

Rowett and his colleagues took a look at the player, but opted against making a move. Lindelof, aged 23, won a place in the Benfica first-team shortly afterwards and was snapped up by United for £31m in the last transfer window.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Rowett acknowledged he might have made a mistake.

He said: “About two or three years ago when we first went into Birmingham, an agent called us and said Benfica were trying to get some of the younger players out to expose them to different levels.”

He added: “We had a look at him. It’s ironic actually, I put it to the staff and some of them felt he wasn’t quite tough enough

“Then suddenly he’s being touted around at £20-30million so I think we made a mistake.

“He got straight back into the Benfica team very quickly and of course went from strength to strength.”

The versatile defender, who can play at right-back or centre-back, made his third United appearance in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion. He is yet to feature in the Premier League.