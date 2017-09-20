Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain extends winless run with Arsenal and Liverpool to six games

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is now without a win in his last six club games for Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Anfield new boy, aged 24, has not tasted victory since the Gunners came from behind to beat Leicester City 4-3 on the opening day of the Premier League season.

After that he was on the losing team with the Arsenal against Stoke City and Liverpool. Having swapped clubs during the international break, he has since been involved in the Merseysiders’ heavy defeat to Manchester City, draws against Sevilla and Burnley, and, on his full debut, last night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester City.

Since selling the Ox, Arsenal have won against Bournemouth and FC Koln, before securing a 0-0 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

In short, Liverpool have not won since signing the England international, while Arsenal have not lost since selling him.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his £35m signing can turn around his fortunes sooner rather than later.