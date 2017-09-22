Alexis Sanchez: Man City fear PSG will pip them to deal

Manchester City fear they will now miss out on the signing of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to The Sun.

Pep Guardiola’s side came close to signing the Chile international last month after having a deadline day bid of £60m accepted by the Gunners.

But the north Londoners pulled out of the deal when they were unable to land Monaco winger Thomas Lemar as Sanchez’s replacement.

City are concerned that big-spending Paris Saint-Germain have leapfrogged them in the race to sign the 28-year-old.

Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season and has been promised that he could earn more at Parc des Prince than the £275,000-a-week on offer at the Etihad Stadium.

PSG are reportedly prepared to offload Uruguay international Edinson Cavani, aged 30, following his bust-up with world record signing Neymar. Sanchez could then be brought in to replace him and form a formidable attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.