Alexis Sanchez: Man Utd plot to beat Man City to Chilean’s signing

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants to beat neighbours Manchester City to the signing of Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, according to The Sun.

The Chile international is out of contract at the end of the season and will be available on a free transfer.

Sanchez came close to signing for City on transfer deadline day. The Gunners accepted a £60m bid, but pulled the plug on the move when they were unable to agree a deal to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.

The player is thought to favour a switch to the Etihad Stadium and a reunion with his former Barcelona boss Pep Guardiola.

But Mourinho is keen to pip City to the deal. He is reported to have lodged an enquiry with the Sanchez camp and been told that the 28-year-old will be seeking a signing-on fee of £25m when he joins a new club next summer.

Talks with Arsenal over an extension stalled months ago and it is highly unlikely Sanchez will sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.