Alexis Sanchez and Raheem Sterling swap deal under consideration for January

Arsenal and Manchester City will revisit plans for an Alexis Sanchez and Raheem Sterling swap deal in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mirror.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was reported to have been pushing for a deal that would have seen Sterling move to the Emirates Stadium when City made approaches for Sanchez in the last transfer window.

City favoured a cash-only deal and had a £60m bid accepted by Arsenal, only for the north Londoners to pull the plug when they failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace Sanchez.

But the swap-deal could now be back on when the next transfer window opens. Although Sanchez is available on a free transfer next summer, Pep Guardiola is keen to avoid going head-to-head with a host of fellow suitors, particularly now neighbours Manchester United have reportedly entered the race.

Although he has started this season in excellent form, Sterling, aged 22, has arguably not done anything to increase his value from the £49m paid by City to Liverpool for him in 2015.

With Sanchez reportedly seeking a £25m signing-on fee from any club he joins next summer, the swap deal could stack up for City, who, having been willing to pay £60m for the Chile international last month, could probably stomach a deal costing around half that in January.