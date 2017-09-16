Alvaro Morata on Man Utd’s interest and how he ended up at Chelsea

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has been discussing how he came to join the Premier League champions.

The Spain international moved to Stamford Bridge from European champions Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

He had previously looked set to join Manchester United, but that fell through when Jose Mourinho instead signed Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

Morata insists joining Chelsea was his preference as early as summer 2016, but says he wasn’t aware joining them was an option this summer.

The 24-year-old understood that head coach Antonio Conte had another striker in his sights, though he would not confirm whether, as was widely reported, Lukaku was the player in question.

But he revealed that the Italian had already made a big impression on him.

He told the Daily Mail: “Yes. I had various offers this summer, not only Chelsea and Manchester United but also from different leagues.

“It was a good situation for me. The most important and best conversation I had was with Conte, he wanted me to come here. At the start of the summer, I didn’t know that Chelsea were interested in me. I thought they were in for a different player…

“Maybe Lukaku or maybe someone else, I don’t know. I didn’t think the option of Chelsea was open.

“But I spoke with Conte several times – and not only this summer. I felt in debt to him. He signed me for Juventus but left very quickly to manage Italy. I always wanted to play for him after that. It was only two months with him but it felt like I’d known him forever. When I knew he wanted me this summer, I didn’t think twice. I did everything I could to make the move happen.

“Last summer it was close. Cesar Azpilicueta was a bit annoyed because he had already started house-hunting for me last summer. We’d even got estate agents on board. This time Cesar has sorted everything!

“When I spoke to Conte last summer, I said, ‘If I’m going to leave Real Madrid, it will only be for Chelsea’. I remember I was with my wife after hearing him out conversation and I said, ‘Chelsea are going to win the league this season.’ And that’s exactly what happened. Now we need to repeat it!”

Morata has immediately established himself as a fan favourite at his new club. The £58m signing has scored three goals in four Premier League appearances to date.