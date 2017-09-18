Andre Gomes: Spurs tracking Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes is a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Sun.

Spurs’ interest in the Portugal international could lead them to call off plans to sign Everton’s Ross Barkley, the report claims.

Gomes, aged 24, cannot currently get into the Barca team and is reportedly seeking a move away from Camp Nou in order to keep his place in his national team ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

That would mean moving on in the January transfer window and Spurs have apparently had a tip-off that Gomes will be allowed to leave in the new year. He would reportedly be available on loan or on a permanent basis for a fee of £20m.

Spurs could now shelve plans to sign Barkley. The England international is into the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and signalled his intentions to leave.

But the Toffees’ £50m asking price, and subsequently a serious hamstring injury suffered by the attacking midfielder, deterred suitors Spurs from signing him.

They had looked set to launch a cut-price bid in January, but that is now in doubt.