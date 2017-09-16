Andrija Živković: Man Utd scouting Serbian winger

Manchester United are scouting Benfica winger Andrija Živković, according to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The Red Devils have reportedly been at all of Benfica’s games this season, even before they were drawn together in the Champions League group stage.

Živković, aged 21, is reportedly the reason for United’s keen interest.

They most recently saw him in action in the Champions League opener against CSKA Moscow in midweek. United’s scout saw their transfer target providing an assist for his side’s goal in 2-1 defeat to the Russian outfit.

The Serbia international is starting his second season with Benfica after joining from Partizan Belgrade in July 2016.

He had clocked up 93 first team appearances as a Partizan player and played a further 23 senior games for Benfica last season, providing three assists for the Portuguese giants.

United will get to see Živković at very close quarters when they face Benfica in a Champions League double-header in October.