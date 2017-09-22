Antoine Griezmann channels Three Lions to celebrate Diego Costa rejoining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has paraphrased Euro 96 anthem Three Lions to celebrate the news that Diego Costa is rejoining the club.

Following yesterday’s announcement that Chelsea and Atletico have agreed a deal for Costa to move back to the Spanish club, Griezmann posted on social media to give his reaction to the news.

He wrote: “Is coming hooome, Is coming hooome.”

Griezmann’s warm welcome comes despite the fact he never played with Costa. The France international move to Atletico in 2014, effectively to replace Costa, who move to Chelsea in the same transfer window.