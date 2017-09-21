Arsenal star’s new bedside picture of Jack Wilshere

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin says he plans to keep a photo of midfielder Jack Wilshere by his bedside.

Plenty of Gooners fell in love with Wilshere all over again after an impressive comeback appearance in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Doncaster Rovers – and it appears that Bellerin is not immune to the England international’s charms.

Posing with a portrait of Wilshere taken by Arsenal photographer Stuart McFarlane, the Spain international said the picture would be taking pride of place on his bedside table.