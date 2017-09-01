Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey explains ‘shambles’ comment

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been forced to take to social media to clarify what he meant when he appeared to describe the club’s transfer policy as a shambles.

The Welshman posted to bid farewell to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following the England international’s deadline day move to Liverpool. His Instagram post indicated that he was not overly pleased that the Ox was moving on.

He signed off his message: “#shaaambles.”

Another of our British boys heading on to new things. Not only have we lost a great player we've lost a great guy in the changing room and It is sad to see you go mate. Had some great memories over the years playing along side you and I wish you all the best with this new chapter in your life 👊#theOX #shaaambles A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Gunners fans on social media jumped on that as evidence of discontent at the club, but Ramsey responded to claim that it was a personal joke with his former team-mates.

He wrote: “Let’s all calm down, ‘Shaaambles’ was a nickname used as a joke for the ox sometimes around the training ground. #personaljoke.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain will now be bringing the shambles to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground, where he is due to report for duty after the current international break.