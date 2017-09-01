Skip to main content

Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey explains ‘shambles’ comment

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been forced to take to social media to clarify what he meant when he appeared to describe the club’s transfer policy as a shambles.

The Welshman posted to bid farewell to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following the England international’s deadline day move to Liverpool. His Instagram post indicated that he was not overly pleased that the Ox was moving on.

He signed off his message: “#shaaambles.”

Gunners fans on social media jumped on that as evidence of discontent at the club, but Ramsey responded to claim that it was a personal joke with his former team-mates.

He wrote: “Let’s all calm down, ‘Shaaambles’ was a nickname used as a joke for the ox sometimes around the training ground. #personaljoke.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain will now be bringing the shambles to Liverpool’s Melwood training ground, where he is due to report for duty after the current international break.