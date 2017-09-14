Benedikt Howedes: Arsenal held talks to sign German defender

Arsenal held talks over a deal to sign Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes in the summer transfer window, according to his agent.

Volker Struth, of the SportsTotal agency, says the Gunners were among the clubs vying to sign the Germany international when he became available.

The 29-year-old ultimately ended up joining Italian champions Juventus, who have paid €3.5m to sign him on a season-long loan. Juve could also have a further €3m to pay in add-ons, and they also have an option to buy Howedes for €13m next summer.

Howedes’ preference was reportedly always for a move to Turin, but Arsene Wenger probably will not be too disappointed at having missed out. Even Struth acknowledges that the Gunners’ interest was linked to rumours linking Shkodran Mustafi with a transfer to Inter Milan.

Struth told Sportbild: “There were talks with AS Roma, Leicester City or Arsenal London because we heard here that Mustafi was courted by Inter Milan.”

He added: “Even if Schalke would have done a great job, you want to go to a club like Juve, if the chance is there. Juventus is the jackpot.”

Of course, Mustafi ultimately ended up staying put and Wenger was not in need of a new centre-back.