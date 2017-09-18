Cenk Tosun: Spurs tracking Besiktas striker

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, according to the Daily Mail.

The north Londoners have reportedly joined Newcastle United and Crystal Palace in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Spurs have sent scouts to watch the 6ft forward in action, who is reportedly valued at £17.5m by the Turkish side.

He was available for £12m at the start of the last transfer window, but an impressive start to the 2017/18 campaign, including scoring against Porto in a 3-1 win for Besiktas in last week’s Champions League opener, has seen his stock rise.

Cenk was born in Germany and came through the youth ranks at Eintracht Frankfurt. He moved to his parents’ homeland with Gaziantepspor in January 2011 and moved on to Besiktas in a €8m deal in 2014, but stepped up a gear last season to fire his club to the Turkish Super Lig title.

He has six goals in 20 caps for Turkey.