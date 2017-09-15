Charlie McCann: Man Utd sign Coventry City starlet

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Coventry City youngster Charlie McCann for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer was announced by the Sky Blues on their website.

McCann (pictured on the right above), aged 15, had been on the League Two side’s books since the age of seven and had most recently been turning out for their under-16s team. But he will now make the move north to join United’s academy at Carrington.

Explaining the move, Coventry’s academy manager Richard Stevens was at pains to point out that the move was about letting McCann follow his dream, not cashing in on an asset, and that the player is leaving the Ricoh Arena with the Sky Blues’ full support.

Stevens said: “When a big football club come knocking, and it is the club that Charlie supports, you must let him go and have that experience.

“We did not want to sell him, we did not need a fee for him even though there was a fee involved. He has been unbelievable for us, even making his England debut back in August.

“Charlie goes with complete support from me and the rest of the staff from the academy.”

McCann, a boyhood Red Devils fans, is an England Under-16 international. He made his debut in a 2-0 win over Uruguay Under-16s this summer, before making a substitute appearance in a 2-0 defeat to Scotland Under-16s.

He also opened the scoring in a 9-0 win over Qatar Under-16s.