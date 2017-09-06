Chelsea and Man Utd stars react to thrashing Liechtenstein

Spain hammered Liechtenstein 0-8 in a World Cup qualifier yesterday evening.

After the game, some of the Premier League stars involved in the game took to social media to react to the easy win.

Chelsea’s record gisning Alvaro Morata scored two of the goals, while team-mate Pedro Rodriguez also started the game.

Otro pasito más cerca del Mundial!! 🇪🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/SSgY8FtLDP — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) September 5, 2017

¡Un paso más cerca del Mundial! / A step closer to World Cup! 👏👌 @SeFutbol #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/bqbNJV3ZhA — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) September 5, 2017

3️⃣ puntos y un paso más cerca del Mundial! #Rusia2018 pic.twitter.com/cE2fTNopjT — David De Gea (@D_DeGea) September 5, 2017

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea played the full 90 minutes, as did Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal.

Manchester City’s David Silva played the first 45 minutes and got on the scoresheet.