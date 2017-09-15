Chelsea summer signing out until mid-October

Chelsea new boy Danny Drinkwater is unlikely to make his debut until the middle of October, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

The England international, who joined the Blues from Leicester City on transfer deadline day, did not get off the bench against his former club last week and subsequently suffered a calf injury that forced him to miss the Champions League win over Qarabag in midweek.

Speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Conte said it is not likely to be back to full fitness before the next international break.

The Italian told reporters: “He had a muscular problem in his calf. I think it’s very difficult to see him before the international break.

“It’s a pity because he was starting to improve his physical condition and also adapt to our idea of football.”

That would mean the earliest he could make his Chelsea debut would be the Premier League game against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on October 14.

He will miss league games against Arsenal, Stoke City and Manchester City, a Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid and a League Cup tie against Nottingham Forest.