Confirmed Liverpool travelling squad for Spartak Moscow game

Liverpool have confirmed a 21-strong travelling party for tomorrow’s Champions League group stage clash with Spartak Moscow.

The Reds set off for Russia earlier today ahead of Tuesday evening’s match. They will be looking for three points to recover from a home draw against Sevilla in their group opener.

Among those on the plane was Sadio Mane – one of Liverpool’s early season stars – who served the final game of his domestic suspension during last weekend’s win at Leicester City.

Fresh from his first Premier League start and goal of the season, Philippe Coutinho also makes the trip.

Dejan Lovren is involved after coming through his comeback from a back injury unscathed against the Foxes.

And forgotten man Jon Flanagan, aged 24, is also in the travelling squad. The academy product made his first appearance of the season in last week’s Carabao Cup tie, which was also against Leicester.

England internationals Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne remain sidelined through injury.