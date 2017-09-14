Confirmed Team News: Arsenal vs Cologne lineups

Arsenal find themselves playing in an unusual Thursday night slot as they start their Europa League group stage campaign against Cologne at the Emirates Stadium this evening. Here is the confirmed Arsenal vs Cologne team news.

Arsenal team to play Cologne

Here it is – our side for #AFCvCOL pic.twitter.com/DyABsQLmgA — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 14, 2017

Alexis Sanchez makes his first Arsenal start of the season after coming off the bench against Bournemouth last weekend.

Manager Arsene Wenger shuffles his pack as he tries his hand at European football’s second-tier competition for the first time since its rebrand. There are nine changes to the side that started against the Cherries. Only Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal retain their places in the starting lineup

Club captain Per Mertesacker makes a start, as does youngster Ainsley Maitland-Niles. David Ospina gets the nod in goal.

Starting XI: Ospina, Holding, Mertesacker, Monreal, Bellerin, Iwobi, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Alexis, Giroud

Cologne team to play Arsenal