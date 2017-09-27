Confirmed Team News: Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea lineups

Atletico Madrid team to play Chelsea

Diego Costa is unavailable to play until January despite finalising his transfer from Chelsea.

Former Blues left-back Filipe Luis does start for Atletico.

Starting XI: Oblak, Juanfran, Godin, Lucas, Filipe Luis, Thomas, Saul, Koke, Carrasco, Griezmann, Correa

Chelsea team to play Atletico Madrid

Chelsea make four changes to the side that beat Stoke City last weekend.

Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard come into the team.

Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Willian and Pedro drop out.

Midfielder Danny Drinkwater (calf) is the only Chelsea player unavailable for the game.

Last weekend’s hat-trick hero, Alvaro Morata, who was signed from Atletico’s city rivals Real Madrid in the summer, leads the line.

Starting XI: Courtois, Cahill, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Moses, Alonso, Kante, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Hazard, Morata