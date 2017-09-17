Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Arsenal lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for Chelsea vs Arsenal at Stamford Bridge today. The Blues host the Gunners, who face a tricky start to their new Thursday-Sunday schedule as a result of their Europa League participation.

Chelsea team to play Arsenal

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte makes two changes to the side that started against Leicester City a week ago, having shuffled his pack for the midweek win over Qarabag.

Captain Gary Cahill is fit to return to the team to face Arsenal, while Willian also comes in.

They replace Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

Cesc Fabregas starts against his former club.

Fit-again Eden Hazard still has to settle for a place on the bench as he builds his match fitness.

Starting XI: Courtois, Moses, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Cahill, Alonso, Kante, Fabregas, Willian, Pedro, Morata

Arsenal team to play Chelsea

Arsenal were much changed for the midweek win over Cologne in the Europa League, but manager Arsene Wenger reverts to his preferred XI for today’s clash with Chelsea.

There is only one change to the side that started last weekend’s win over Bournemouth. Alex Iwobi comes into the team to replace Mesut Ozil.

Wenger confirmed on Friday that Ozil was an injury doubt for the game and he misses out. Fellow doubt Aaron Ramsey is fit to start.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech starts against his former club.

Alexis Sanchez returns to the bench after starting and scoring against Cologne.

Starting XI: Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Ramsey, Iwobi, Welbeck, Lacazette