Confirmed Team News: Chelsea vs Qarabag

Here is the confirmed team news for Chelsea vs Qarabag. The Premier League champions return to the Champions League after a season-long absence and kick-off their group stage campaign against their Azerbaijani opponents at Stamford Bridge this evening.

Chelsea team to play Qarabag

Chelsea subs tonight: Caballero, Rudiger, David Luiz, Moses, Bakayoko, Hazard, Morata. #CHEQAR — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 12, 2017

Chelsea hand a full debut to deadline day signing Davide Zappacosta, who came off the bench against Leicester City last weekend.

There are five changes to the side that started against the Foxes. Zappacosta, Andreas Christensen, Gary Cahill, Willian and Michy Batshuayi all come into the team.

They replace David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Victor Moses, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata, who are all named among the substitutes along with fit-again Eden Hazard.

Qarabag team to play Chelsea