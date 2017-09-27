Confirmed Team News: CSKA Moscow vs Man Utd lineups
CSKA Moscow team to play Man Utd
Наш состав на #ЦСКАМЮ! pic.twitter.com/PWtawGgPGx
— ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) September 27, 2017
Starting XI: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Vasin, VBerezutskiy, Ignashevich, Shchennikov, Wernbloom, Golovin, Dzagoev, Chalov, Vitinho
Man Utd team to play CSKA Moscow
Here's tonight's #MUFC team to face CSKA Moscow in the #UCL… pic.twitter.com/hVJIrf1lE1
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 27, 2017
Manchester United make five changes to the side that beat Southampton last weekend for tonight’s Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow.
Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind, Ander Herrera and Anthony Martial come into the starting lineup.
Right-back Antonio Valencia, centre-back Phil Jones, midfielders Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata, and forward Marcus Rashford drop out.
Midfielders Fellaini, Michael Carrick and Paul Pogba are all out through injury.
Defender Jones is back from his European suspension, but does not feature. Manager Jose Mourinho has not revealed the reason for his absence.
Starting XI: De Gea, Young, Bailly, Lindelof, Smalling, Blind, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Martial, Lukaku