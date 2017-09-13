Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Sevilla lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for Liverpool vs Sevilla. The Reds are starting their Champions League group stage campaign at Anfield against their Spanish opponents this evening.

Liverpool team to play Sevilla

Philippe Coutinho is named among the substitutes for tonight’s game against Sevilla and is line for his first Liverpool appearance of the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had confirmed well ahead of kick-off that Loris Karius would get the nod over Simon Mignolet for this game.

The other changes to the side thrashed by Manchester City last weekend see Joe Gomez and Dejan Loven replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ragnar Klavan.

Mohamed Salah is fit to start despite missing training due to illness yesterday.

Starting XI: Karius, Gomez, Lovren, Matip, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Can, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Sevilla team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Sergio Rico; Mercado, Pareja, Kjaer, Escudero; Pizarro, NZonzi, Banega; Navas, Correa, Ben Yedder