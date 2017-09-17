Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Everton lineups
Here is the confirmed Manchester United vs Everton team news as former Red Devils captain Wayne Rooney returns to Old Trafford for the first time since his summer transfer.
Man Utd team to play Everton
Here's today's team…
Come on, lads! #MUFC #MUNEVE
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 17, 2017
After a raft of changes for the midweek Champions League win over Basel, Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reverts to his first-choice XI for today’s game against Everton.
There are three changes to the side that started against Stoke City last weekend. Of the Champions League team, Ashley Young and Juan Mata have both come into the Premier League team. They are joined by Marouane Fellaini, who scored after he came off the bench to replace the injured Paul Pogba against Basel.
Pogba, Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian all drop out.
Starting XI: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Young; Matic, Fellaini, Mata; Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku
Everton team to play Man Utd
📋 | Team news is in at Old Trafford… COYB! #EFCawayday
— Everton (@Everton) September 17, 2017
Starting XI: Pickford, Martina, Williams, Keane, Jagielka, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Davies, Sigurdsson, Rooney