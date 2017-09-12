Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs FC Basel

Here is the confirmed team news for Manchester United vs FC Basel. The Red Devils kick-off their Champions League group stage campaign against their Swiss opponents at Old Trafford this evening.

Man Utd team to play FC Basel

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho shuffles his back for tonight’s Champions League opener against FC Basel.

First-choice centre-back pairing Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are both ruled out through suspension, but Mourinho has opted for an entirely different back-four to the one that started at Stoke City last weekend.

Ashley Young, Daley Blind, Chris Smalling and summer signing Victor Lindelof replace Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Bailly and Jones.

There are six changes in total, with Juan Mata and Anthony Martial coming in to replace Ander Herrera and Marcus Rashford.

FC Basel team to play Man Utd