Confirmed Team News: Southampton vs Man Utd

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Southampton and Manchester United.

Southampton team to play Man Utd

Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino keeps faith with the side that recorded a 0-1 away win at Crystal Palace a week ago for today’s game against Manchester United.

That means defender Virgil van Dijk has to wait for a first competitive start for the Saints since January. The wantaway Dutchman is named among the substitutes.

Starting XI: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Hoedt, Bertrand, Davis, Romeu, Lemina, Tadic, Redmond, Long

Man Utd team to play Southampton

Manchester United are unchanged from the side that started against Everton last weekend as they face Southampton at St Mary’s today.

That means Anthony Martial still has to settle for a place on the bench, despite impressing in the midweek win over Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Defender Marcos Rojo and midfielder Paul Pogba are still out through injury.

Starting XI: de Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku