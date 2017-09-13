Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Borussia Dortmund

Here is the confirmed team news for Spurs vs Borussia Dortmund. The north Londoners are starting their Champions League group stage campaign at Wembley against their German opponents this evening.

Spurs team to play Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur hand a debut to deadline day signing Serge Aurier in tonight’s Champions League opener.

The Ivory Coast international starts at right-back.

Fellow new boy Davinson Sanchez also starts, while Juan Foyth and Fernando Llorente are on the bench.

Spurs are without the suspended Dele Alli, who serves the first game of his three-match ban for a red card in last season’s Europa League.

There are three changes to the side that beat Everton last weekend. Heung-min Son, Mousa Dembele and Aurier replace Alli, Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko.

Erik Lamela (hip), Danny Rose (knee) and Victor Wanyama (knee) all remain sidelined.

Starting XI: Lloris (C), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Eriksen, Son, Kane

Borussia Dortmund team to play Spurs

Starting XI: Bürki, Piszczek, Sokratis (C), Toprak, Toljan, Sahin, Dahoud, Kagawa, Aubameyang, Yarmolenko, Pulisic