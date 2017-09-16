Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Swansea lineups
After their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to prove that their Wembley curse is a thing of the past against Swansea City in the Premier League’s late kick-off. Here is the confirmed team news for Spurs vs Swansea.
Spurs team to play Swansea
#THFC: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. #COYS pic.twitter.com/x0E1SolcWw
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 16, 2017
Tottenham Hotspur welcome back attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who was suspended for the midweek victory over Dortmund.
There are three changes to the side that started that match.
Alli, Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko all come into the team.
They replace Serge Aurier, Ben Davies and Mousa Dembele.
Midfielder Victor Wanyama, left-back Danny Rose and winger Erik Lamela are all still ruled out through injury.
Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane
Swansea team to play Spurs
Here’s how we will line up against @SpursOfficial this afternoon… 📋#TOTSWA pic.twitter.com/CVPUKCclOj
— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) September 16, 2017
Renato Sanches gets another chance to impress, despite disappointing on his debut against Newcastle United last time out.
Swansea boss Paul Clement makes just one change to the side that started against the Magpies. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Leroy Fer.
Midfielders Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer are still unavailable despite a return to training.
Starting XI: Fabianski, Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez (C), Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham