Confirmed Team News: Spurs vs Swansea lineups

After their midweek win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to prove that their Wembley curse is a thing of the past against Swansea City in the Premier League’s late kick-off. Here is the confirmed team news for Spurs vs Swansea.

Spurs team to play Swansea

Tottenham Hotspur welcome back attacking midfielder Dele Alli, who was suspended for the midweek victory over Dortmund.

There are three changes to the side that started that match.

Alli, Kieran Trippier and Moussa Sissoko all come into the team.

They replace Serge Aurier, Ben Davies and Mousa Dembele.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama, left-back Danny Rose and winger Erik Lamela are all still ruled out through injury.

Starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane

Swansea team to play Spurs

Renato Sanches gets another chance to impress, despite disappointing on his debut against Newcastle United last time out.

Swansea boss Paul Clement makes just one change to the side that started against the Magpies. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Leroy Fer.

Midfielders Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer are still unavailable despite a return to training.

Starting XI: Fabianski, Naughton, van der Hoorn, Fernandez (C), Mawson, Olsson, Clucas, Sanches, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham