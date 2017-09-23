Confirmed Team News: Stoke City vs Chelsea lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Stoke City and Chelsea at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke City team to play Chelsea

Stoke City make two changes to the side defeated by Newcastle United last weekend for today’s game against champions Chelsea.

The Potters are without on-loan defender Kurt Zouma, who is ineligible to play against his parent club. Injured summer signing Kevin Wimmer also drops out after failing to shake off a hamstring complaint.

They are replaced in the starting lineup by Glen Johnson and Ramadan Sobhi.

Geoff Cameron and Ryan Shawcross are both injured.

Starting XI: Butland, Pieters, Allen, Johnson, Choupo-Moting, Jese, Martins-Indi, Diouf, Shaqiri, Fletcher, Sobhi

Chelsea team to play Stoke City

Chelsea make three changes to the side that drew against Arsenal a week ago for today’s trip to Stoke City.

Antonio Rudiger, youngster Andreas Christensen and, despite his involvement in a minor car crash this week, midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko all keep their places in the side following the midweek Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

David Luiz is suspended following his red card against Arsenal last weekend. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas also drop out of the side that started against the Gunners.

Starting XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Bakayoko, Alonso, Willian, Pedro, Morata