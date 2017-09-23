Confirmed Team News: West Ham vs Spurs lineups

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur in a tasty London derby for today’s early kick-off in the Premier League. Here is the confirmed West Ham vs Spurs team news.

West Ham team to play Spurs

Captain Mark Noble returns to Premier League duty after making his comeback from injury against Cheltenham in midweek.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic makes three changes to the side that started the last Premier League game against West Brom.

Noble, Marko Arnautovic and Angelo Ogbonna come into the team. They replace James Collins, Pedro Obiang and Andy Carroll.

Midfielder Manuel Lanzini does not feature despite returning to training and Obiang is out with a knock he picked up at the Hawthorns.

Starting XI: Hart, Cresswell, Fonte, Ogbonna, Reid, Zabaleta; Kouyate, Noble, Antonio, Arnautovic; Hernandez

Spurs team to play West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur hand a first Premier League start to summer signing Serge Aurier.

The Ivorian right-back makes his full debut this lunchtime.

There are two changes to the side that drew against Swansea City in Spurs’ last Premier League fixture. Aurier and fit-again Ben Davies replace Kieran Trippier and Heung-min Son.

Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela and Danny Rose all remain out due to injuries.

Starting XI: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Kane