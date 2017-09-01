Danny Drinkwater posing with Chelsea shirt

England international Danny Drinkwater has posed with a Chelsea shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Leicester City.

The 27-year-old’s move went down to the wire before eventually being announced after 1am this morning.

Drinkwater, who has asked to be allowed to join the champions after the Foxes rejected bids from Antonio Conte’s side, moved to Stamford Bridge in a £35m deal.

The former Manchester United midfielder is yet to play this season due to a thigh injury. He is reunited at Chelsea with his former Leicester midfield partner N’Golo Kante.

You can see him posing with the Blues’ 2017/18 home shirt above and below.