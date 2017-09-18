Danny Ward to start for Liverpool at Leicester

Goalkeeper Danny Ward will start for Liverpool in their Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City tomorrow, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Wales international will be in the team to face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium in Tuesday’s third round clash.

Klopp, who has already made headlines for his rotation of his other goalkeepers, Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius, this season, is now set to introduce a third keeper to the equation.

The Reds boss told his press conference: “Danny Ward will play tomorrow if nothing happens overnight.”

Ward, aged 24, impressed on loan at Huddesfield Town as they won promotion from the Championship last season and at Scottish side Aberdeen in the first-half of the 2015/16 campaign. His two senior appearances for Liverpool to date both came in 2015/16. He made his debut in a Premier League game against Bournemouth in April 2016.

The Reds will be hoping to return to winning ways after two draws and a 5-0 defeat to Manchester City in their last three games in all competitions.