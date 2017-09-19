David De Gea: fresh boost for Man Utd over Real Madrid transfer

Manchester United have been given another boost to their hopes of keeping hold of goalkeeper David De Gea in the long-term.

The Spain international, aged 26, has been strongly linked with a transfer to Real Madrid for the past few seasons and would have signed for his hometown club but for a delay in filing the relevant paperwork at the end of the summer 2015 transfer window.

De Gea subsequently put pen to paper on a new contract that ties him to the Red Devils until June 2019. And he appears to be once again putting down roots in the Manchester area.

Now comes more encouragement from Madrid, where Spanish newspaper Marca is linking Real Madrid with a deal to sign Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa.

The former Spain Under-21 international, aged 22, is said to have impressed with his displays at the European Under-21 Championships in the summer.

Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma are said to be alternative targets, with Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane having cooled the club’s interest in De Gea.