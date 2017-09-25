David De Gea: Man Utd set to open contract talks

Manchester United are ready to open contract talks with goalkeeper David De Gea, according to The Independent.

The Red Devils will reportedly start discussions with the Spain international within a matter of weeks as they seek to ward off interest from Real Madrid.

De Gea, aged 26, has two years to run on the four-year contract he signed after his transfer to Madrid collapsed in 2015. But United are set to take action well in advance of the June 2019 expiry date in the hope of getting their star keeper to commit his future to them.

United officials are said to be confident that De Gea will do precisely that, despite Madrid’s long-standing interest and the former Atletico Madrid man’s previous desire to move back to his hometown.

The article claims there is a feeling that De Gea is now enjoying his time in Manchester under Jose Mourinho more than he was a couple of years ago during Louis van Gaal’s tenure.