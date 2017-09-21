David Philipp: Spurs and Liverpool battling for German wonderkid

Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are set to go head-to-head for the signing of Werder Bremen starlet David Philipp, according to the Sky Sport Deutschland reporter Jurek Rohrberg.

Both Spurs and the Reds have reportedly lodged enquiries to check on the 17-year-old midfielder’s availability.

Philipp – an attack-minded midfielder, who can play through the middle or on either flank – has come through the ranks with Werder and is rated as one of the Bundesliga’s hottest young talents.

He scored 18 goals and bagged 21 assists at under-17 level last season and is now turning out for the under-19 side. He is rumoured to be on the verge of a call-up to the Germany Under-19 side.

Bremen academy director Bjorn Schierenbeck is quoted by the Daily Mirror as saying: “I wouldn’t want to rule out the interest in David from the English clubs.

“But I don’t know exactly how firm it is. We would be very eager to continue working together with David.

“We have already held talks with him, and explained what his future career with Werder can look like.”

Philipp is out of contract at the end of the season and would be able to move to a new club for a small compensation fee next summer.

Tottenham and Liverpool could firm up their interest at that stage with a concrete approach for the youngster.