Dele Alli, Fabian Delph and Daniel Sturridge named in England squad

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli has been named in the England squad for their final two World Cup qualifiers despite having a potential suspension hanging over him.

Alli, aged 21, is the subject of a FIFA investigation after being caught on camera delivering a middle-finger salute during the win over Slovakia earlier this month.

World football’s governing body are yet to rule what, if any, action will be taken against the Spurs star. England boss Gareth Southgate has opted to name him in the squad in any case.

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph returns to the setup following his resurgent start to the season. The injury-hit midfielder, aged 27, won the last of his nine caps in 2015.

Another player recalled after overcoming injury is Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge. He hasn’t played for the national team since 2016.

There is an even spread of players among the Premier League big guns, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool each contributing four players to Southgate’s squad.

Here it is – the #ThreeLions squad for our last two @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. Find out more about who's in: https://t.co/huntW8ptZv pic.twitter.com/ZKouegPKUX — England (@England) September 28, 2017

England squad to face Slovenia and Lithuania

Joe Hart, Fraser Forster, Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford; Ryan Bertrand, Aaron Cresswell, Gary Cahill , Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, John Stones, Michael Keane, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier; Eric Dier, Fabian Delph, Jake Livermore, Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jesse Lingard, Dele Alli; Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane, Jermain Defoe, Daniel Sturridge.