Dele Alli: FIFA opens disciplinary procedures over middle-finger salute

FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli following his middle-finger gesture during England’s World Cup qualification win over Slovakia earlier this week.

The Spurs star was caught on camera making the one-fingered salute and is now the subject of a FIFA investigation.

A FIFA spokesperson confirmed: “Kyle and Dele were mucking about, and Dele’s made a gesture towards Kyle. I don’t know what the angle picked up by the camera is, so I don’t know if that is clear. The pair of them have a strange way of communicating but that’s what they’ve said when it’s been raised.”

Alli took to Twitter after the match to claim that the gesture was aimed at his team-mate and former Tottenham club-mate Kyle Walker.

Just to clarify, the gesture tonight was a joke between me and my good friend Kyle Walker! Apologies for any offence caused! Great win 2nite — Dele (@dele_official) 4 September 2017

It had initially appeared that referee Clément Turpin was the target of the gesture after turning down Alli’s appeals for a free-kick.

But The Guardian claims the FA has unearthed a camera angle that supports Alli’s version of events and intends to back him in the disciplinary process.

If found guilty, Alli could be fined by FIFA and/or banned for upcoming World Cup qualification matches.

He is already suspended for Spurs’ first three Champions League games following a red card in last season’s Europa League game against Gent.