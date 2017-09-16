Dele Alli: Mauricio Pochettino urges Spurs star to focus on football, not super-agents

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has urged attacking midfielder Dele Alli to stay focused on his football and not the scramble to become his new agent.

The England international currently has the world’s biggest super-agents vying to represent him after decided to split with his long-term representative Rob Segal, who helped secure his move from MK Dons to Spurs.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Jorge Mendes, Mino Raiola, Stellar Group, Key Sports Management, Wasserman and Base Soccer have all expressed an interest in representing the 21-year-old.

Harry Hickford, who Alli regards as a brother, is helping with the selection process and could yet manage Alli’s business affairs himself.

Pochettino says that the choice of agent is an important one for Alli and all players, but wants one of his star performers to keep his game at the forefront of his thoughts.

The Argentine boss said: “His big issue must be to focus on trying to improve and develop his game, to stop and try to be better every day. That is my focus, too, my biggest issue.”

He continued: “It’s not my business. If he would ask me, sure I would advise him. But it’s not my business. At the moment he didn’t ask me about that.”

Pochettino, who had an agent as a player but does not have one as a manager, added: “It’s important to find a trusted person that can help you to be better every day and help in all the business.

“In the past, it was completely different. Today the players are products with a lot of things happening around them. They need people that look after them because the business is so big today around the players.”