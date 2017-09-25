Dele Alli: Real Madrid target Mateo Kovacic swap deal for Spurs star

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Dele Alli is a transfer target for Real Madrid, according to Spanish publication Don Balon.

The European champions are said to be eager to lure the 21-year-old England international to the Bernabeu and are ready to offer Mateo Kovacic to Spurs in part-exchange.

Croatia international Kovacic, aged 23, joined Madrd from Inter Milan in August 2015. He has made 78 appearances in just over two years at the Bernabeu, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

He was rated as one of European football’s top young talents when he left San Siro to make the move to Spain.

Los Blancos are reported to be taking encouragement from Alli’s recent decision to ditch agent Rob Segal and seek new representation as evidence that a transfer could be on the cards.

Tottenham are said to want to avoid the issue until at least the end of the current season.