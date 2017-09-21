Diego Costa: Chelsea confirm transfer to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea have confirmed the sale of striker Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid.

The Blues announced this afternoon that they had agreed terms for the Spain international to return to his former club.

Atletico are reportedly paying £50m for their ex-striker.

With the deal taking place outside of a transfer window, Atletico will be unable to register Costa until January, but they were unable to do so in any case because of their current transfer ban. Chelsea are not thought to be subsidising his wages in the intervening period.

Chelsea Football Club has today agreed terms with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of Diego Costa…

Atletico confirmed that Costa had been given permission to join them for a medical in the next few days. They also revealed that they are yet to agree personal terms with the 28-year-old.

Costa has been AWOL since the summer. He revealed shortly after the end of last season that he had received a text message from head coach Antonio Conte saying he would not be in his plans for the 2017/18 campaign.

He returned to his native Brazil and skipped his scheduled return to Cobham for pre-season training. He declined opportunities to move during the transfer window and insisted he would only consider a return to Atletico.

The Blues signed Costa from Atletico for £32m in 2014.