Diego Costa hopeful of completing £53m move to Atletico Madrid this week

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa hopes to finalise a £53m transfer to his former club Atletico Madrid this week, according to the Daily Mail.

The Spain international has been AWOL since pre-season after being informed by head coach Antonio Conte that he would not be involved in his plans for this season.

Costa made it clear throughout the summer transfer window that he would only consider a return to Atletico, but the two clubs were unable to agree a deal. It appears they are now close to a breakthrough in negotiations.

Atletico have reportedly offered an initial fee of £40million, plus £9m in add-ons and a £4m bonus payment for Costa’s early release. That would allow the 28-year-old to make his move to Spain and start training with his new team-mates.

He will not be able to be registered as an Atletico player and take part in matches until the January transfer window opens, but the Spanish side’s transfer ban meant that was always going to be the case.