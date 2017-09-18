Diego Costa sells cars ahead of Atletico Madrid move

Chelsea striker Diego Costa is selling off his fleet of cars as he prepares for a transfer to Atletico Madrid, according to The Sun.

The Spain international is expected to finalise a return to his former club in the coming weeks after going AWOL in the summer when he was told he would not be in Antonio Conte’s plans for this season.

Ahead of his move, Costa is selling the two cars – one Mercedes and one BMW – he keeps in the UK. Both of the German vehicles are right-hand drive and the prolific forward intends to buy left-hand drive cars when he arrives in the Spanish capital.

Costa’s club car, a Range Rover, has already been moved from its parking place at the Blues’ Cobham training ground to make room for cars belong to summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alvaro Morata, Antonio Rudiger, Danny Drinkwater, Davide Zappacosta and Willy Caballero.

Club staff shifted the 28-year-old’s 4×4 to a bay in the youth team car park.