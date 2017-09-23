Dries Mertens: Arsenal linked with summer bid

Arsenal could move to sign Napoli attacker Dries Mertens next summer, according to Calcio Mercato.

The Gunners reportedly wanted to sign the Belgium international in the last transfer window. But Arsene Wenger was unable to get as far as negotiating a fee with the Italian side because the 30-year-old signed a contract extension early in the window.

But Mertens’ new deal reportedly includes a €30m buy-out clause that will come into effect at the end of the season.

The report claims Wenger could revisit his interest in the player at that stage. He will be in need of new attackers if, as expected, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil both leave on free transfers next year.

Mertens has been at Napoli since 2013 and has scored 75 goals in 191 games in all competitions for the Serie A side.

He had previously spent two successful seasons with PSV Eindhoven and has also spent time at Eendracht Aalst, AGOVV Apeldoorn and Utrecht.