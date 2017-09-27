Dylan Asonganyi: Man Utd and Liverpool battling for teenage striker

MK Dons striker Dylan Asonganyi is being tracked by Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 16-year-old starlet is in fine form for the League One side’s under-18 side and has started the current season with nine goals in seven games. He could now be fast-tracked to a higher level of football.

Young striker Dylan Asonganyi will take part in an @England U16 Training Camp this month: http://t.co/4GGuvObC27 pic.twitter.com/ZFvRVD270A — MK Dons FC (@MKDonsFC) July 3, 2015

Asonganyi’s efforts in the youth ranks have apparently caught the eye of the club’s first-team staff, who are reportedly lining him up for a senior debut for Robbie Neilson’s side within the next few months.

But the powerful forward, who turns 17 in December, is also attracting attention for Premier League scouts. West Ham United are named as another top-flight side who are keeping tabs on Asonganyi.

The report claims the Dons are keen to hold firm and withstand the interest in their young star in order to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.