Eden Hazard, Charly Musonda and Kenedy set to play for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Eden Hazard will start for Chelsea in their Carabao Cup third round tie against Nottingham Forest tomorrow, head coach Antonio Conte has confirmed.

The Belgium international is yet to start for the Blues this season as he recovered from a fractured ankle suffered on national team duty at the end of last season.

That will change at Stamford Bridge tomorrow evening. Conte told his pre-match press conference that Hazard will be in the team to play Forest.

The Italian boss also indicated that youngster Charly Musonda and Brazilian starlet Kenedy will also be involved.

Conte praised 20-year-old Musonda’s talent. He said the Belgium Under-21 international had been trying to adapt to a physical league and said he deserved an opportunity.

Kenedy, aged 21, is yet to play for Chelsea this season. His pre-season ended in controversy when he was sent home from a tour of the Far East for insulting Chinese people.

