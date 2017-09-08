Eden Hazard: Chelsea star fit to face Leicester

Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard is available for selection in tomorrow’s Premier League game against Leicester City.

The Blues travel to the King Power Stadium for a 3pm kick-off, and head coach Antonio Conte says he has no injury problems. That means Hazard is in contention for his first appearance of the season.

Conte said: “He is improving a lot and I think now I can count on him. I have to decide the right minutes, but he is available.”

Hazard has been sidelined since undergoing surgery on an ankle injury sustained in Belgium training at the end of last season.

He started for his national team in their recent World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar, despite having missed all of pre-season with the Blues. But Conte says he spoke to Belgium coach Roberto Martinez about the best way of getting Hazard back to full fitness and had agreed on his involvement in that game.

Hazard, aged 26, was a key member of Conte’s title-winning side last season. He scored 16 goals in 36 Premier League appearances from his left-sided attacking position.