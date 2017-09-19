Eden Hazard reacts to PSG transfer rumours

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has ruled out a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Belgium international has long been linked with a switch to Parc des Princes, as well as being touted as a target for European champions Real Madrid.

But Hazard, aged 26, insists he is not interested in a transfer to PSG. In an interview with French broadcaster SFR Sport, he said that if he does return to Ligue 1, it will only be with his former club Lille.

He joined Chelsea from Lille in a £32m deal in June 2012 and has scored 72 goals in 251 appearances for the Blues since.

Hazard is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020, but has been dogged by rumours linking him with PSG and Madrid for the past few seasons. He has now poured col water on at least one of those prospective deals.

Of course, Hazard might find that the feeling is mutual and that he is no longer a priority target for PSG following their world record capture of Neymar from Barcelona and subsequent signing of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.