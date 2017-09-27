Eden Hazard set to sign new £300,000-a-week Chelsea contract

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is set to sign a new contract that will make him the best-paid player in the Premier League, according to The Sun.

The Belgium international will reportedly put pen to paper on a deal worth £300,000-a-week, which would move him above English football’s current top earner Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the salary stakes.

Hazard, aged 26, has been frequently linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge in recent years. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have both been touted as potential suitors.

But the former Lille man, who was signed from the Ligue 1 side for £32m in 2012, could now commit his long-term future to the Blues.

It is likely the prospective new deal would tie Hazard to Chelsea until June 2021 or 2022.

He currently earns £220,000-a-week at Stamford Bridge.

Hazard was won two Premier League title, a League Cup and the Europa League during his time in south-west London.