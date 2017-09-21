Edinson Cavani: Chelsea and Everton interested in Uruguay international

Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani is being targeted by Chelsea and Everton following his bust-up with Neymar, according to the Daily Mail.

The Uruguay international was involved in an on-pitch row with the world record signing over set-piece duties during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Lyon.

With PSG also under pressure to sell to meet UEFA’s financial fair play regulations following the big-money captures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Blues, the Toffees and Cavani’s former club Napoli are all said to be taking an interest in developments.

Cavani, aged 30, currently earns £120,000-a-week after tax.

PSG are reportedly intending to offload the likes of Lucas Moura, Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler over the next couple of transfer windows. Although the Ligue 1 side are keen to play down speculation about a rift between Cavani and Neymar, they could be forced to reassess their options and sell the Uruguayan instead.

But Cavani is likely to want guaranteed starts if he moves, which he would not be assured of at Chelsea.