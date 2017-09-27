Edinson Cavani: Chelsea favourites to sign PSG striker

Chelsea are the favourites to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, according to The Sun.

The Uruguay international’s future has been called into question following his on-field spat with new team-mate Neymar in a recent match.

With PSG now needing to offload players to balance the books following the world record signing of the Brazil international and the subsequent arrival of Kylian Mbappe from Monaco, Cavani is tipped to be sold.

Antonio Conte’s side are the frontrunners to sign the 30-year-old. The report claims fellow Premier League sides Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City are also in the running.

Cavani can lead the line or play out wide, so he would offer competition for the likes of Alvaro Morata, Eden Hazard, Pedro Rodriguez and Willian.

He has been at Parc des Princes since July 2013. He joined PSG from Napoli in a €64m deal and has since scored 139 goals in 207 games.